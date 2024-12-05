Air Canada's New Carry-On Fee Sparks Controversy

Air Canada has introduced a new policy charging passengers with larger carry-on bags an additional fee when opting for the airline's lowest-priced basic fare on North American routes.

Starting January 3, passengers with larger items like roller-boards or duffel bags will incur a fee. The first bag will cost C$35, while the second will be C$50. United Airlines has implemented a similar system for its basic economy travelers.

The move has drawn backlash from Canadian officials, with Transport Minister Anita Anand expressing concern. She emphasized that Canadian travelers, who diligently save for leisure trips, deserve better service instead of facing extra charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)