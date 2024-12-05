Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra Claims Two Young Lives

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy lost their lives after being struck by a long-distance train. Police reported the unfortunate event on Wednesday, after it occurred on the morning of December 2.

The victims, residents of Dativali Agasan locality in Diva, were crossing the tracks when they were run over by the Mandovi Express between Diva and Nilaje stations on the Mumbai-Konkan route. Their bodies were discovered near the rail tracks, according to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The GRP plans to question the train pilot as part of their effort to gather more details about the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)