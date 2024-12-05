Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra Claims Two Young Lives

Two young residents of Maharashtra's Thane district were tragically killed after being run over by a train while crossing the tracks. The incident occurred on the Mandovi Express route, prompting a case of accidental death and an ongoing investigation by the Government Railway Police.

Updated: 05-12-2024 10:10 IST
In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy lost their lives after being struck by a long-distance train. Police reported the unfortunate event on Wednesday, after it occurred on the morning of December 2.

The victims, residents of Dativali Agasan locality in Diva, were crossing the tracks when they were run over by the Mandovi Express between Diva and Nilaje stations on the Mumbai-Konkan route. Their bodies were discovered near the rail tracks, according to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The GRP plans to question the train pilot as part of their effort to gather more details about the tragedy.

