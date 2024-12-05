Hyundai Announces Price Hike Across 2025 Model Range
Hyundai Motor India Ltd will increase vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1, 2025, due to rising input, logistics, and exchange rate costs. Despite attempts to absorb these costs, a minor price adjustment is necessary impacting all 2025 models, according to COO Tarun Garg.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a planned price increase for its vehicles, effective from January 1, 2025. The adjustment will see prices rise by up to Rs 25,000 across its model range.
The company cites increasing input costs, unfavorable exchange rates, and escalating logistics expenses as reasons for the hike. This price increase follows efforts by the company to mitigate financial pressures and minimize the impact on customers.
COO Tarun Garg emphasized the necessity of the adjustment, noting Hyundai's strategy to absorb cost surges where possible. Current vehicle prices range from Rs 5.92 lakh for the Grand i10 NIOS to Rs 46.05 lakh for the electric IONIQ 5.
