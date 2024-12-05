Left Menu

Hyundai Announces Price Hike Across 2025 Model Range

Hyundai Motor India Ltd will increase vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1, 2025, due to rising input, logistics, and exchange rate costs. Despite attempts to absorb these costs, a minor price adjustment is necessary impacting all 2025 models, according to COO Tarun Garg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:57 IST
Hyundai Announces Price Hike Across 2025 Model Range
Hyundai Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a planned price increase for its vehicles, effective from January 1, 2025. The adjustment will see prices rise by up to Rs 25,000 across its model range.

The company cites increasing input costs, unfavorable exchange rates, and escalating logistics expenses as reasons for the hike. This price increase follows efforts by the company to mitigate financial pressures and minimize the impact on customers.

COO Tarun Garg emphasized the necessity of the adjustment, noting Hyundai's strategy to absorb cost surges where possible. Current vehicle prices range from Rs 5.92 lakh for the Grand i10 NIOS to Rs 46.05 lakh for the electric IONIQ 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024