Mumbai Indians' Struggles in IPL 2025: Powerplay Concerns and Tactical Adjustments

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has expressed deep concerns about the team's performance during powerplays this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, following their 12-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This defeat marks their fourth loss in five matches, highlighting significant issues both with the bat and ball.

"The powerplay is an area of concern for us," Jayawardene stated, emphasizing the team's trouble in containing runs and securing wickets early on. Statistic data reveals MI as the costliest bowling unit in powerplays, conceding 10.36 runs per over and only achieving six wickets. Despite a promising start by Trent Boult, who struck in the first over, RCB's Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal shifted momentum, leading RCB to a dominating 73/1 in the powerplay.

With the bat, MI's top order also faced early setbacks, losing two wickets within the first four overs against a target of 222. Despite their rough standing on the points table, Jayawardene still supports his seasoned players. "We must be more ruthless," Jayawardene urged, highlighting the need to focus on discipline and confidence among experienced players.

(With inputs from agencies.)