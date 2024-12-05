Dymon Asia Capital Expands to Dubai: A Strategic Move in Hedge Fund Management

Dymon Asia Capital has launched its inaugural office in the Middle East, setting up shop in Dubai to take advantage of its strategic location and abundant investment talent, the hedge fund has confirmed. With $3 billion in assets, Dymon Asia officially opened its Dubai branch in November, marking its ninth global office.

This expansion comes as other hedge fund titans like Balyasny Asset Management and ExodusPoint Capital Management, along with many Asian fund managers, establish a presence in the Middle East. The motivating factors include the region's tax-free status and pro-business climate, according to Deputy CEO Kenneth Kan.

Dubai continues to draw elite investment professionals due to its rich talent pool, strategic time zone, and favorable trading conditions. The Dubai International Financial Centre reported that over 40 hedge funds managing upwards of $720 billion had set up in the region by May, underscoring the area's burgeoning financial hub status.

