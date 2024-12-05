Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience: Projected Growth Poised for Recovery

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is optimistic about India's GDP growth reaching 6.5-7% this fiscal year, citing renewed economic activity in some sectors. Despite a slowdown to 5.4% in the second quarter, potential upward revisions and ongoing economic momentum could lead to substantial fiscal growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:16 IST
India's Economic Resilience: Projected Growth Poised for Recovery
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, expressed optimism over the country's economic prospects, indicating that the nation could achieve GDP growth between 6.5% and 7% in the current fiscal year. Speaking at an Assocham event, Nageswaran remarked on the visible increase in economic activities across several sectors during October and November.

Despite a recorded slowdown to 5.4% GDP growth in the second quarter, often attributed to religious observances and excess rainfall, Nageswaran maintains that revisions could elevate this figure. The underlying economic growth remains robust, and he suggests not disregarding the broader growth narrative based on temporary setbacks.

According to Nageswaran, India saw an 8.2% GDP growth in the 2023-24 financial year, and projections from both the Economic Survey and the Reserve Bank of India are optimistic for sustained growth moving forward. With economic activities picking up, the path to achieving projected growth rates is considered feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024