Cable Theft Chaos: Delhi Metro's Blue Line Clogged
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were disrupted when a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar caused delays and inconvenience to commuters. The incident led to reduced train speeds and overcrowding. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Union Home Minister for the lapse in security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:49 IST
Delhi Metro's Blue Line services faced major disruptions Thursday following a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, leaving commuters in disarray.
The critical corridor, linking Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre, saw train services regulated, resulting in delayed journeys and overcrowded stations. Officials indicated signaling cables were damaged by miscreants, leading to speed restrictions and train bunching.
Reacting to the incident, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the safety in the national capital and urging action.
