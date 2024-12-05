Left Menu

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Bold Expansion in India

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has signed a Master Franchise Agreement with Ekaagra Ostalaritza Pvt Ltd to launch 250 new cafés across India. This move aims to capitalize on India's growing specialty beverage market by expanding the brand's premium coffee and tea experiences and leveraging local partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ is forging ahead with its global expansion by signing a Master Franchise Agreement for India. The partnership with Ekaagra Ostalaritza Pvt Ltd grants exclusive rights to open 250 cafés within the next five years, marking the company's serious commitment to the Indian market.

India represents a burgeoning space for premium café concepts. The local market's embrace of evolving coffee and tea culture is a key area of focus. With existing cafés already in place, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is poised to significantly increase its presence, thanks to the collaboration with seasoned F&B experts.

This strategic move aligns with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's global growth agenda, having recently announced its entry into the Maldives. Now, the aim is to deepen franchise partnerships beyond India, tapping into new markets across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

