Visa Hurdles: Bangladeshi Traders Absent from Kolkata Fair Amidst Unrest

Due to visa restrictions and political unrest in Bangladesh, local businessmen in Kolkata have stepped in to manage the stalls of absent Bangladeshi traders at a trade fair. The situation arose from the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government and reports of attacks on minorities, affecting the usual participation of Bangladeshi traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:58 IST
In a move that highlights the ongoing socio-political tension in Bangladesh, the absence of Bangladeshi traders at a prominent Kolkata trade fair is raising concerns. Visa restrictions have reportedly prevented at least seven traders from participating, a fallout of recent unrest and the government's dissolution, stakeholders confirmed on Thursday.

The Kolkata event, part of the India International Grand Trade Fair (IIGTF), became a stage for local businessmen to take over the stalls typically manned by Bangladeshi traders. Known for showcasing Jamdani saris and FMCG products, these traders faced hurdles in securing visas, thus affecting their presence in India this year.

With local sellers stepping in, product offerings remained limited, and the potential sale of Bangladeshi goods appeared threatened. Stakeholders noted that such absences could significantly impact the fair's dynamics, given the increase in consumer concerns following reports of ethnic tensions in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

