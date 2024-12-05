Visa Hurdles: Bangladeshi Traders Absent from Kolkata Fair Amidst Unrest

In a move that highlights the ongoing socio-political tension in Bangladesh, the absence of Bangladeshi traders at a prominent Kolkata trade fair is raising concerns. Visa restrictions have reportedly prevented at least seven traders from participating, a fallout of recent unrest and the government's dissolution, stakeholders confirmed on Thursday.

The Kolkata event, part of the India International Grand Trade Fair (IIGTF), became a stage for local businessmen to take over the stalls typically manned by Bangladeshi traders. Known for showcasing Jamdani saris and FMCG products, these traders faced hurdles in securing visas, thus affecting their presence in India this year.

With local sellers stepping in, product offerings remained limited, and the potential sale of Bangladeshi goods appeared threatened. Stakeholders noted that such absences could significantly impact the fair's dynamics, given the increase in consumer concerns following reports of ethnic tensions in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)