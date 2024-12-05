Ministry Approves Funding for Start-Ups and Educational Institutes Under NTTM

The Ministry of Textiles has taken a significant step toward fostering innovation and education in the technical textiles sector by approving grants for start-ups and academic institutions under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM). The decisions were made during the 09th Empowered Programme Committee (EPC) meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles. Key Approvals and Investments:

1. Start-Ups Funded Under GREAT Scheme

Two innovative start-ups focusing on Sustainable Textiles and Medical Textiles were approved for grants of approximately INR 50 lakh each under the ‘Grant for Research & Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT)’ scheme. These projects aim to enhance technological advancements and promote environmentally conscious practices in the technical textile domain.

2. Grants for Education Institutes

The committee approved grants totalling INR 14 crore for six prominent educational institutions. The funding is designated to support the introduction of specialized courses in technical textiles under the ‘General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles’ initiative.

The approved courses include fields such as:

Medical Textiles

Mobile Textiles

Geotextiles

Geosynthetics

These programs are aimed at equipping students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the rapidly growing technical textiles industry.

Significance of the Approvals

The start-up projects and educational programs align with the objectives of the National Technical Textiles Mission, which seeks to:

Enhance research and development in technical textiles.

Build a robust ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Create a skilled workforce to meet the demands of this emerging sector.

Future Directions

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to fostering public-private collaboration and supporting innovative solutions to address industry challenges. This initiative is expected to position India as a global leader in the technical textiles sector while contributing to sustainable development and economic growth.

The approved grants underscore the government’s focus on nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for technical textiles, ensuring its integration into diverse sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and mobility.

By empowering start-ups and academic institutions, the Ministry of Textiles is paving the way for India’s leadership in technical textile innovation and education. These investments will drive industry growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance India's position in the global market for technical textiles.