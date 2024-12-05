Accountability Mandate: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Construction Deficiencies Under Scrutiny

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that four contractors have been held accountable for construction deficiencies discovered in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Strict actions are to be taken against the contractors, as stated during a session in the Lok Sabha.

Expert teams from IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Gandhinagar investigated the situation, revealing construction issues while affirming no problem with the quality of materials used. The minister confirmed a 10-year defect liability period, placing responsibility on contractors for any shortcomings.

The move includes measures to retire redundant staff and blacklist contractors responsible for lapses. The expressway, completed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, successfully reduced the Delhi-Mumbai distance by 200 km. Meanwhile, rectification work is ongoing by the contractors as part of their maintenance obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)