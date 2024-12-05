Left Menu

Accountability Mandate: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Construction Deficiencies Under Scrutiny

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that four contractors will face strict action for construction deficiencies in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Experts found issues with the expressway's construction, but no wrongdoing in material quality. Contractors will rectify the defects at their own cost, ensuring highway maintenance during a 10-year liability period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:55 IST
Accountability Mandate: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Construction Deficiencies Under Scrutiny
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that four contractors have been held accountable for construction deficiencies discovered in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Strict actions are to be taken against the contractors, as stated during a session in the Lok Sabha.

Expert teams from IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Gandhinagar investigated the situation, revealing construction issues while affirming no problem with the quality of materials used. The minister confirmed a 10-year defect liability period, placing responsibility on contractors for any shortcomings.

The move includes measures to retire redundant staff and blacklist contractors responsible for lapses. The expressway, completed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, successfully reduced the Delhi-Mumbai distance by 200 km. Meanwhile, rectification work is ongoing by the contractors as part of their maintenance obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024