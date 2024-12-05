Heroic Save: Gateman Prevents Train Tragedy in Telangana
In Telangana's Nizamabad, a man riding a bike attempted suicide on train tracks but was saved by a gateman's alertness. The Station Master and loco pilot were quickly informed to halt the train, preventing a tragedy. The man is now in custody as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident in Nizamabad district, Telangana, a railway gateman's quick response averted a potential tragedy. A man in his late 30s, reportedly attempting suicide, rode his bike onto a railway track towards an oncoming passenger train.
The gateman on duty, noticing the perilous situation, promptly alerted the Station Master. Using a walkie-talkie, the message was communicated to the train's loco pilot, allowing the train to come to a timely halt.
The individual was subsequently detained by Railway Protection Force personnel. Preliminary investigations indicate a suicide attempt, and further inquiries are ongoing. The incident was captured on video, briefly delaying train services.
(With inputs from agencies.)