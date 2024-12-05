Heroic Save: Gateman Prevents Train Tragedy in Telangana

In a dramatic incident in Nizamabad district, Telangana, a railway gateman's quick response averted a potential tragedy. A man in his late 30s, reportedly attempting suicide, rode his bike onto a railway track towards an oncoming passenger train.

The gateman on duty, noticing the perilous situation, promptly alerted the Station Master. Using a walkie-talkie, the message was communicated to the train's loco pilot, allowing the train to come to a timely halt.

The individual was subsequently detained by Railway Protection Force personnel. Preliminary investigations indicate a suicide attempt, and further inquiries are ongoing. The incident was captured on video, briefly delaying train services.

(With inputs from agencies.)