USDOT Seeks Public Input on Airline Delay Compensation

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has opened the floor to public opinion, questioning whether airlines should provide cash compensation for flight delays attributable to the carriers themselves.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the potential economic impact of such compensation rules, which could drive airlines to improve services. While international examples exist, the USDOT is taking a unique approach rather than mirroring European models. The proposed compensation ranges from $200-$775 based on delay durations.

Airlines, represented by Airlines for America, have criticized the move, suggesting ticket prices could rise. Meanwhile, families and disability seating rules are also being pushed through by the USDOT under Buttigieg's assertive direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)