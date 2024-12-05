Left Menu

USDOT Seeks Public Input on Airline Delay Compensation

The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking public opinion on mandating cash compensation for flight disruptions caused by airlines. The USDOT's rulemaking effort, yet to be proposed formally, could lead to new regulations during President-elect Trump's administration, affecting compensation policies for delayed flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:03 IST
The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has opened the floor to public opinion, questioning whether airlines should provide cash compensation for flight delays attributable to the carriers themselves.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the potential economic impact of such compensation rules, which could drive airlines to improve services. While international examples exist, the USDOT is taking a unique approach rather than mirroring European models. The proposed compensation ranges from $200-$775 based on delay durations.

Airlines, represented by Airlines for America, have criticized the move, suggesting ticket prices could rise. Meanwhile, families and disability seating rules are also being pushed through by the USDOT under Buttigieg's assertive direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

