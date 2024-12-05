Left Menu

Wall Street's Flat Day as Markets Await Employment Data

Wall Street indexes remained stable after record highs, with a key employment report awaited. Analysts speculate on the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves, suggesting a cautious approach. Technology stocks, boosted by AI interest, have driven recent gains, alongside political developments. Speculation surrounds interest rates and economic signals.

Updated: 05-12-2024 22:44 IST
Wall Street's indexes hovered around the flat line on Thursday following their all-time closing highs. Market participants are keenly awaiting the upcoming employment report, scheduled for release before Friday's market open. This report could crucially influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions.

Economic players, including Rational Dynamic Brands Fund's portfolio manager Eric Clark, suggest the possibility of a rate cut in December, but with a cautious approach from the Fed. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other officials hint at a possibly tempered pace in lowering interest rates, aligning with broader economic signals.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed mixed results on the day. Meanwhile, select technology stocks outperformed after benefiting from the artificial intelligence surge, while other sectors exhibited varying performances amid speculation on future policy directions.

