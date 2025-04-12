Left Menu

AC Milan Dominates Udinese with Stellar 4-0 Victory

AC Milan secured a dominant 4-0 victory against Udinese, extending the home team's losing streak to four in Serie A. With goals from Rafael Leao, Strahinja Pavlovic, Theo Hernández, and Tijjani Reijnders, Milan moved to ninth place. However, concern surrounds goalkeeper Mike Maignan's injury.

AC Milan Dominates Udinese with Stellar 4-0 Victory
AC Milan delivered a commanding 4-0 performance against Udinese, deepening the home team's woes with their fourth consecutive Serie A defeat. The standout victory leaves Milan in ninth place, with an anxious eye on the condition of injured goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Rafael Leao opened the score with a striking 18-meter shot, swiftly followed by Strahinja Pavlovic's deft header, putting Milan firmly ahead just before halftime. The second half saw Udinese struggling to catch up, creating opportunities for Milan.

Theo Hernández expanded Milan's lead with a spectacular move in the 74th minute. Tammy Abraham's replacement led to the final goal, a dazzling cross finished by Tijjani Reijnders with just 10 minutes left.

