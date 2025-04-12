Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Extends Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her greetings to the public on Hanuman Jayanti, a festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman. She expressed her wishes through a post on social media platform X, extending goodwill on this auspicious occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:39 IST
Mamata Banerjee Extends Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti
Hanuman Jayanti
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti by extending warm greetings to the public.

In a social media post on X, Banerjee expressed her heartfelt wishes for the festival, which celebrates the birth of the Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman.

The annual event is recognized across the nation, capturing the spiritual essence and cultural significance for millions of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025