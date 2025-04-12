Mamata Banerjee Extends Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her greetings to the public on Hanuman Jayanti, a festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman. She expressed her wishes through a post on social media platform X, extending goodwill on this auspicious occasion.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti by extending warm greetings to the public.
In a social media post on X, Banerjee expressed her heartfelt wishes for the festival, which celebrates the birth of the Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman.
The annual event is recognized across the nation, capturing the spiritual essence and cultural significance for millions of devotees.
