Left Menu

Tragic Morning: Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

At least 10 people died, and a dozen were injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts on Friday. A car collision in Pilibhit resulted in five deaths, while a head-on crash in Chitrakoot also claimed five lives. Police have initiated legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit/Chitrakoot | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:23 IST
Tragic Morning: Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

At least ten people tragically lost their lives, and around a dozen others were injured in separate road crashes in the Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to local police reports.

In Pilibhit, a devastating accident occurred when a car carrying 11 passengers crashed into a tree near the Neoria Police Station. Five individuals were pronounced dead, with two succumbing to injuries during treatment, senior police officers confirmed.

In Chitrakoot, a Mahindra Bolero collided head-on with a truck, resulting in the death of five individuals. Legal proceedings are underway for both incidents as authorities continue to provide medical care to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024