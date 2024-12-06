Tragic Morning: Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh
At least 10 people died, and a dozen were injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts on Friday. A car collision in Pilibhit resulted in five deaths, while a head-on crash in Chitrakoot also claimed five lives. Police have initiated legal proceedings.
At least ten people tragically lost their lives, and around a dozen others were injured in separate road crashes in the Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to local police reports.
In Pilibhit, a devastating accident occurred when a car carrying 11 passengers crashed into a tree near the Neoria Police Station. Five individuals were pronounced dead, with two succumbing to injuries during treatment, senior police officers confirmed.
In Chitrakoot, a Mahindra Bolero collided head-on with a truck, resulting in the death of five individuals. Legal proceedings are underway for both incidents as authorities continue to provide medical care to the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
