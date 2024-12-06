Left Menu

Tripura's Growth: A Potential Hub for Investment

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to discuss investment opportunities in the northeastern state, emphasizing its natural resources for socioeconomic development. Saha invited Ambani to join Tripura's growth story. The state also signed an MoA with Tata Technologies for ITI upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced discussions with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on potential investment opportunities in Tripura, aiming to leverage the state's abundant natural resources for socioeconomic advancement.

During his visit to Mumbai for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's oath-taking ceremony, Saha took the opportunity to meet Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, to highlight the state's growth potential and extend an invitation to join Tripura's development journey.

Beyond discussions with Reliance, Tripura recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes in the state over the next five years, showcasing its commitment to developing a skilled workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

