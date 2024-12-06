Tripura's Growth: A Potential Hub for Investment

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced discussions with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on potential investment opportunities in Tripura, aiming to leverage the state's abundant natural resources for socioeconomic advancement.

During his visit to Mumbai for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's oath-taking ceremony, Saha took the opportunity to meet Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, to highlight the state's growth potential and extend an invitation to join Tripura's development journey.

Beyond discussions with Reliance, Tripura recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes in the state over the next five years, showcasing its commitment to developing a skilled workforce.

