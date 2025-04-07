Left Menu

KKR Gears Up for Thrilling Showdown Against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Ottis Gibson shares optimism about the team's bowling lineup ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. Highlighting the performance of young bowlers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, Gibson discusses the team's strategies and strengths in preparation for the clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:01 IST
Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Ottis Gibson has expressed his confidence in the team's bowling lineup as they prepare to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. Gibson emphasized the impressive performances by young Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

In the pre-match press conference, Gibson highlighted the team's successful bowling strategy from their recent victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. He reiterated the plan to take wickets with the new ball, a tactic that has proven effective. Vaibhav Arora stands out with six wickets to his name this season, while Rana has also made his mark.

Gibson praised the duo's development, notably mentioning Vaibhav's work with mentor Dwayne Bravo. KKR's strength in bowling was further underscored by Gibson's acknowledgment of spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine as critical assets. With high confidence, Gibson believes KKR is well-prepared for an exciting clash against LSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

