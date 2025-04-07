India's Space Revolution: Pioneering Defence Initiatives Propel National Security

The need for a robust space culture has been emphasized by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan as a critical aspect of future warfare preparedness. Speaking at the Indian DefSpace Symposium 2025, General Chauhan highlighted that developing original doctrines and strategies for space is essential, going beyond startups to institution-led ideation on space warfare.

India has instituted reforms such as the Defence Space Agency (DSA) and the formation of New Space India Limited (NSIL) to drive public-private collaborations. Chauhan announced an upcoming military space doctrine from DSA and a national military space policy to position India as a leader in space, supported by satellite initiatives with ISRO.

Jayant Patil of the Indian Space Association (ISpA) noted India's space sector's pivotal stage, with military industry involvement being crucial. As the government pushes for increased military satellites, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari (retd.) emphasized the shift from large satellites to resilient constellations, highlighting the need for advanced launch capabilities and 5G networks. AVM Pawan Kumar stressed a user-driven approach, with strategic involvement crucial.

