Blue Dart Unveils Cutting-Edge Affiliate Program for Tech Partners

Blue Dart, recognized as South Asia's leading express logistics company, has launched its pioneering Blue Dart Affiliate Program (BDAP) targeting technology partners and industry enablers. This innovative initiative aims to foster collaboration with top technological entities, enabling seamless integration of Blue Dart's sophisticated logistics solutions while creating new revenue streams for affiliates.

The program allows participants to market Blue Dart's comprehensive suite of services, onboard new customers, and earn appealing monthly incentives. It is a strategic blend of cutting-edge technology providers and a leading logistics network, designed to deliver exceptional services to a wide customer base. Affiliates enjoy the advantage of partnering with a reliable market leader, accessing world-class logistics networks and APIs ahead of competitors.

The initiative promises future-ready integration, simplifying access to Blue Dart and DHL product offerings through a single-window solution, paving the way for long-term growth and innovation. Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Dart, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration to enhance express logistics services. With over four decades of industry experience, Blue Dart is celebrated for its reliability and forward-thinking approach, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive operational insights.

