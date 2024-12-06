Left Menu

Schiphol airport cancels hundreds of flights due to storm Darragh

The Netherlands' Schiphol airport cancelled more than a hundred flights on Friday due to heavy winds caused by storm Darragh, the airport, one of Europe's main hubs, said in a statement.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 12:24 IST
Schiphol airport cancels hundreds of flights due to storm Darragh
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands' Schiphol airport cancelled more than a hundred flights on Friday due to heavy winds caused by storm Darragh, the airport, one of Europe's main hubs, said in a statement. Other flights have been delayed, some up to an hour.

"Due to strong winds caused by storm Darragh, fewer flights are expected to take off and land Friday 6 December," Schiphol said, urging passengers to take delays and cancellations into account today. Heavy wind gusts are expected throughout most of the country on Friday morning, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024