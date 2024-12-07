GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street adds to stock, rate cut bets after 'Thanksgiving buffet' jobs data

Global stocks advanced as investors raised their bets on the prospect of a U.S. interest rate cut this month after payrolls data showed strong job growth in November, while the euro dipped against the dollar as political turmoil gripped France.

Futures markets put an 85% chance on the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting rates by 25 basis points at its Dec. 17-18 meeting after the data, compared with 68% earlier in the session. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month after rising an upwardly revised 36,000 in October, in a month hit by hurricanes and strikes. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls accelerating by 200,000 jobs.

"Data this morning was a Thanksgiving buffet with payrolls spot on, revisions positive, but unemployment ticking higher despite the participation rate falling," Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said. "This print doesn't kill the holiday spirit and the Fed remains on track to deliver a cut in December," Rosner added in an email.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday

, up 0.25% and 0.8% respectively, further bolstered by upbeat forecasts from Lululemon Athletica < LULU.O>