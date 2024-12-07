Left Menu

Legal Battle Over 'BE 6e': Mahindra Challenges IndiGo's Trademark Objection

Mahindra & Mahindra has renamed its new electric vehicle brand to 'BE 6' amid a legal dispute with InterGlobe Aviation over the trademark 'BE 6e'. The automaker plans to focus on delivering a superior customer experience and promoting electric transportation, continuing to contest the lawsuit to prevent monopolizing alphanumeric trademarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:30 IST
Legal Battle Over 'BE 6e': Mahindra Challenges IndiGo's Trademark Objection
Mahindra & Mahindra Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially rebranded its new electric vehicle line as 'BE 6', following a trademark dispute with InterGlobe Aviation, owner of IndiGo airlines, over the usage of '6E'. The automaker asserts it will vigorously defend its rights in court.

The company emphasized its commitment to providing top-notch customer service and advancing electric transportation in India, despite the legal challenges. Mahindra described the conflict as unnecessary and a distraction from mutual growth among major Indian multinationals.

Mahindra applied for a trademark under class 12 for vehicles, highlighting 'BE 6e' as part of a distinctive portfolio. The firm argued that the claim by IndiGo could set an unhealthy precedent and pointed out inconsistencies in IndiGo's past trademark disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024