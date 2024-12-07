Legal Battle Over 'BE 6e': Mahindra Challenges IndiGo's Trademark Objection

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially rebranded its new electric vehicle line as 'BE 6', following a trademark dispute with InterGlobe Aviation, owner of IndiGo airlines, over the usage of '6E'. The automaker asserts it will vigorously defend its rights in court.

The company emphasized its commitment to providing top-notch customer service and advancing electric transportation in India, despite the legal challenges. Mahindra described the conflict as unnecessary and a distraction from mutual growth among major Indian multinationals.

Mahindra applied for a trademark under class 12 for vehicles, highlighting 'BE 6e' as part of a distinctive portfolio. The firm argued that the claim by IndiGo could set an unhealthy precedent and pointed out inconsistencies in IndiGo's past trademark disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)