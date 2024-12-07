Gaurs Group's Luxe Leap: A Testament of Trust in Greater Noida

Real estate company Gaurs Group has successfully sold almost 200 apartments in its new luxury housing venture, 'Legacy by Gaurs', situated in Greater Noida, generating sales worth Rs 1,300 crore. The project, located at Jaypee Greens, includes about 250 premium units. Gaurs Group acknowledges this success as an indication of significant consumer trust.

The project consists of expansive residential options between 3,500 to 4,700 square feet, distributed across four towers. Sarthak Gaur, Director at Gaurs Group, emphasized the long-term value the company has provided over its 30-year history, highlighted by the delivery of 50,000 units in the past decade alone.

Strategic expansion continues with the company planning a new residential project and a substantial commercial development in Noida. This includes the acquisition of land for future projects and enhancing commercial real estate presence. Gaurs Group is also preparing for an initial public offering within the next 18 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)