Escalating Tensions: Houthi Missile Attack on Israel Intercepted

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile towards Israel, which was intercepted by Israeli military defenses early Sunday. This offensive coincided with ongoing US airstrikes in the Houthi-controlled area of Sanaa, resulting in two casualties.

Sirens blared across parts of Israel, notably around the Dead Sea, with the Israeli military confirming the missile never crossed into their territory. Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed responsibility, alleging their target was Israel's Nevatim air base using a hypersonic missile.

Simultaneously, the US intensified its military campaign against the Houthis, largely due to their persistent attacks on crucial shipping lanes in the Red Sea and their attempts to strike Israel. Despite the severe impacts, detailed assessments are hindered by limited release of information and restricted access by the Houthis in affected regions.

