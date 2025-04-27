Unleashing Lifelines: Water Release from Bhandardara and Nilawande Dams Boosts Agriculture

The northern region of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district is seeing a significant boost in agricultural resources as water is released from the Bhandardara and Nilawande dams, officials reported on Sunday. Both of these key reservoirs are strategically located on the Pravara river.

According to the Water Resources Department, 3,700 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water is currently being discharged from the dams, with 2,400 cusecs from Nilawande and 1,300 cusecs from Bhandardara. This flow is expected to continue for a period of 15 to 20 days.

The water influx promises to significantly improve irrigation and agricultural productivity for farmers in the region, especially during critical growing periods. Reliance on these water supplies is high among local farmers, with the released resources proving vital for sustaining their crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)