India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals in Wake of Terror Attack

In a decisive move, the Indian government has issued a strict notice demanding that all Pakistani nationals leave the country by specific deadlines. Non-compliance could lead to serious legal repercussions, including arrest and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

This directive comes after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals and was linked to Pakistan.

Significant tension has further strained India-Pakistan relations, leading to India's withdrawal of visas across multiple categories. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged state leaders to ensure the deadline is strictly enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)