India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals in Wake of Terror Attack

Pakistani nationals in India are required to leave by specific deadlines or face legal action, including arrest and fines. This directive follows a terrorist attack linked to Pakistan. The Indian government, in response, has revoked visas across 12 categories, demanding swift compliance from those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:43 IST
India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals in Wake of Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move, the Indian government has issued a strict notice demanding that all Pakistani nationals leave the country by specific deadlines. Non-compliance could lead to serious legal repercussions, including arrest and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

This directive comes after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals and was linked to Pakistan.

Significant tension has further strained India-Pakistan relations, leading to India's withdrawal of visas across multiple categories. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged state leaders to ensure the deadline is strictly enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

