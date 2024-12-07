Cuttack Station's New Facelift: Enhancing Railway Infrastructure

In a bid to boost connectivity and modernize transport infrastructure, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the east side station building at Cuttack railway station. The new facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 14.63 crore, promises enhanced passenger convenience and safer access from the national highway side.

The minister announced further development on the Howrah–Chennai route with the addition of four railway tracks. Additionally, the sanctioned construction of a third track between Bhadrak in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, costing Rs 10,000 crore, is set to commence soon.

Projects in the region include the approval of a flyover on the Ghantikhal-Nidhipur road, and another in Athgarh, as well as modernization efforts under the Amrit Stations Scheme. Such initiatives are part of a substantial Rs 73,000 crore investment in Odisha's railway sector, with the promise of transformational change.

(With inputs from agencies.)