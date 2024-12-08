Kerala's Strategic Engagement with Adani Group Under Scrutiny
Kerala is open to discussing projects with the Adani group, provided they offer mutual benefits and align with ecological standards. The state prioritizes employment and revenue generation, while opposing polluting industries and privatization in sensitive sectors. Kerala aims to be a digital literacy leader and business-friendly hub.
Kerala's government remains open to negotiating new projects with the Adani group, but only under conditions that promote a 'win-win' scenario, emphasizing benefits for the state's populace, a senior official has stated.
The southern state is cautious about large industries that could harm the environment, according to P Rajeev, Minister of Law, Industries, and Coir, as noted during a conversation with PTI.
Despite apprehensions following allegations against Gautam Adani, Kerala continues with existing projects like the Vizhinjam Seaport due to the socio-economic advantages, although it rejects special incentives and maintains autonomy in negotiations.
