Left Menu

Kerala's Strategic Engagement with Adani Group Under Scrutiny

Kerala is open to discussing projects with the Adani group, provided they offer mutual benefits and align with ecological standards. The state prioritizes employment and revenue generation, while opposing polluting industries and privatization in sensitive sectors. Kerala aims to be a digital literacy leader and business-friendly hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:58 IST
Kerala's Strategic Engagement with Adani Group Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's government remains open to negotiating new projects with the Adani group, but only under conditions that promote a 'win-win' scenario, emphasizing benefits for the state's populace, a senior official has stated.

The southern state is cautious about large industries that could harm the environment, according to P Rajeev, Minister of Law, Industries, and Coir, as noted during a conversation with PTI.

Despite apprehensions following allegations against Gautam Adani, Kerala continues with existing projects like the Vizhinjam Seaport due to the socio-economic advantages, although it rejects special incentives and maintains autonomy in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024