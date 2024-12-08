Kerala's Strategic Engagement with Adani Group Under Scrutiny

Kerala's government remains open to negotiating new projects with the Adani group, but only under conditions that promote a 'win-win' scenario, emphasizing benefits for the state's populace, a senior official has stated.

The southern state is cautious about large industries that could harm the environment, according to P Rajeev, Minister of Law, Industries, and Coir, as noted during a conversation with PTI.

Despite apprehensions following allegations against Gautam Adani, Kerala continues with existing projects like the Vizhinjam Seaport due to the socio-economic advantages, although it rejects special incentives and maintains autonomy in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)