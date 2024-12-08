Left Menu

India Seeks Public Input on New Thermometer Regulations

The Indian government invites public feedback on proposed amendments to the rules for Clinical Electrical Thermometers, aimed at standardizing the accuracy and reliability of these devices. The deadline for comments is December 30. The initiative emphasizes consumer safety and uniformity in temperature measurement.

The Indian government has called for public comments on its proposed amendments to the rules governing Clinical Electrical Thermometers. In an official statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, it was highlighted that the Department of Consumer Affairs seeks insights from stakeholders and the public until December 30, 2024.

The draft rules, conceived by a designated committee within the Department, were made publicly accessible online on November 29, 2024. These rules, informed by OIML recommendations, aim to standardize the quality and reliability of these crucial thermometric devices. Post-feedback, the finalized rules will set a benchmark for accuracy in temperature measurement, thereby ensuring both human and animal well-being, according to the ministry's release.

The importance of these devices spans households, healthcare, and diverse industries, underlining the need for trustworthy and precise measurements to inform medical diagnoses. The initiative marks a significant step towards bolstering consumer safety, stated the ministry. It represents the government's commitment to maintaining rigorous standards in measuring devices, in line with Legal Metrology regulations.

