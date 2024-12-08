Air India Express Soars with Strategic Merger
Air India Express finalizes its merger with AIX Connect to unify Tata Group's budget airline under Air India, targeting sustainable profitability. Despite a slight fiscal year loss, the merger aims to harness significant scale benefits and cost optimizations. Air India Express plans to expand its fleet and focus on connecting smaller cities.
- Country:
- India
Air India Express, Tata Group's low-cost airline, has successfully completed its merger with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India). The strategic merger aims to solidify its position as a unified budget carrier under the Air India brand, targeting sustainable profitability without financial strain. According to the company, the merger process concluded in October.
Despite challenges, the consolidation is expected to expedite profitability by achieving scale benefits, optimizing costs, and enhancing asset utilization. This move seeks to create a scalable network supporting long-term growth. Air India Express, despite a challenging fiscal year, plans for substantial fleet expansion and market growth.
Focusing on connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to metro hubs, Air India Express also aims for international market penetration. While maintaining lower fares than inflation amidst cost pressures, the airline sees rational pricing emerging in the consolidated market. The strategy is set for robust growth and investments in the Indian aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth
Albania’s Path to Climate Resilience: World Bank Report Highlights $6 Billion Investment Need for Sustainable Growth
Simaero Sets Sights on Major Investment in India's Growing Aviation Sector
Strengthening Geospatial Capabilities for Sustainable Growth in Asia-Pacific
Revolutionizing Himachal: Drones and Sustainable Growth