Mizoram's 'Bana Kaih' Scheme: Catalyst for Sustainable Growth

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma addressed the public on Friday, announcing the selection of 517 beneficiaries for the initial phase of the 'Bana Kaih' scheme. This flagship program aims to bolster the economy by providing financial support to farmers and entrepreneurs, termed 'progress partners.'

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to economic growth by assisting hardworking individuals through monetary aid of Rs 1 lakh and loans up to Rs 50 lakh, guaranteed by the government within national credit schemes. Beneficiaries demonstrating consistent repayment qualify for up to 100% interest subvention.

The 'Bana Kaih' scheme, aligning with the vision of a 'viksit Bharat' and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, targets economic development and self-sufficiency across Mizoram. With Rs 350 crore allocated for 2025-26, it seeks to innovate institutional credit access, notably in agriculture and small industries.

