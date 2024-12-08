Rail Infrastructure Boost in Siddharthnagar: Foundation of Progress

In a significant development for rail infrastructure in Siddharthnagar, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, accompanied by MP Jagdambika Pal and local MLAs, laid the foundation stone for a road underbridge. This initiative is set to improve road connectivity in Bhimapar and its vicinity.

Bittu also inaugurated a state-of-the-art coaching depot at Badhni station, underscoring the rapid infrastructure progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This facility is poised to enhance train maintenance and operations in the area.

Lawmaker Jagdambika Pal emphasized the strategic relevance of Badhni station, especially for its proximity to the India-Nepal border. He appealed to the Union minister to address local railway needs, including infrastructure enhancements at Siddharthnagar station.

(With inputs from agencies.)