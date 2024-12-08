Left Menu

Rail Infrastructure Boost in Siddharthnagar: Foundation of Progress

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with other officials, laid the foundation for a road underbridge in Siddharthnagar, aiming to enhance connectivity. Bittu also opened a new coaching depot, acknowledging Prime Minister Modi's role in Indian Railways' transformation, and discussed future infrastructure needs with MP Jagdambika Pal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:28 IST
Rail Infrastructure Boost in Siddharthnagar: Foundation of Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for rail infrastructure in Siddharthnagar, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, accompanied by MP Jagdambika Pal and local MLAs, laid the foundation stone for a road underbridge. This initiative is set to improve road connectivity in Bhimapar and its vicinity.

Bittu also inaugurated a state-of-the-art coaching depot at Badhni station, underscoring the rapid infrastructure progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This facility is poised to enhance train maintenance and operations in the area.

Lawmaker Jagdambika Pal emphasized the strategic relevance of Badhni station, especially for its proximity to the India-Nepal border. He appealed to the Union minister to address local railway needs, including infrastructure enhancements at Siddharthnagar station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024