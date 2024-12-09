Mahindra's Bold Vision: Driving Rajasthan's Economic Growth at Global Investment Summit

Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 on Monday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sitapura, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, reinforced the company's long-standing relationship with Rajasthan and its dedication to economic advancement in the state. "Our history with Rajasthan extends over two decades, with tractor manufacturing near Jaipur since 2002," Mahindra remarked, emphasizing the group's extensive influence across multiple sectors within the state.

Highlighting Mahindra World City Jaipur's success, Mahindra described it as a top choice for foreign investment, having attracted 143 companies committing over Rs7,000 crore and generating 63,000 jobs. These enterprises have led to exports worth Rs23,000 crore. Mahindra urged prospective investors, stating, "For all investors eyeing Rajasthan, whether in manufacturing or services, it's a ready-to-use venue for swift business strategy advancement. Club Mahindra boasts 6 properties statewide."

Furthermore, Mahindra showcased investments in tourism and renewable energy. Operating six Club Mahindra resorts in Rajasthan, the company actively promotes tourism in the region. Mahindra also announced its solar energy project expansion in Rajasthan, increasing capacity from 1 GW to 2.8 GW, supported by an Rs11,000 crore investment.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, occurring from December 9 to 11, draws global investors, industry figures, and officials. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, serves as a platform highlighting Rajasthan's strides in development, innovation, and industrial progress.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma credited the state's updated policy framework, including nine new policies launched on December 4, for fostering a favorable business environment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)