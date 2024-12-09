Left Menu

India Strengthens Energy Strategy: Adani Ports to Import Petroleum

The Indian government allows Adani Group's Krishnapatnam Port to import petroleum, aiming to refine more crude oil on the east coast and enhance energy efficiency amid rising global fuel prices. As India relies on imports for over 80% of its crude oil, this move boosts the country's energy strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST
India Strengthens Energy Strategy: Adani Ports to Import Petroleum
An Adani port (Photo source: Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has granted permission to the Adani Group's Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh to import petroleum by sea, recognizing the necessity for such imports in the public interest. This extension will enable the port to handle petroleum imports until March 2026, facilitating increased crude oil refining capabilities on India's east coast.

These operations, sanctioned by the Navigational Safety at Ports Committee (NSPC), are expected to enhance energy cost efficiency, especially during a period marked by rising international fuel prices. The move strategically positions India to manage its energy resources more effectively.

India remains heavily reliant on importing over 80% of its crude oil requirements from regions like the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Although efforts are underway to boost domestic oil production, the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) plays a critical role in this logistics sector, being the largest private port operator in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024