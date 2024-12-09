Left Menu

India-Australia Trade Talks: Path to Comprehensive Agreement

Senior government officials from India and Australia recently assessed progress in the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The discussions, held in New Delhi, focused on broadening trade and cooperation, addressing critical areas like market access, and aiming for an early conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:25 IST
India-Australia Trade Talks: Path to Comprehensive Agreement
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India and Australia have taken significant steps toward enhancing their trade relations, as senior officials reviewed the status of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The talks, which occurred in New Delhi, aimed to expand the existing interim trade deal implemented in December 2022.

The three-day meeting covered essential sectors, discussing trade in goods, services, and agri-tech cooperation, among others. Particular attention was given to market access strategies that complement India's food security goals, as stated by the commerce ministry.

Both nations are keen to finalize the CECA, with Indian and Australian chief negotiators, Rajesh Agrawal and Ravi Kewalram, respectively, leading the discussions. The meeting served as a stocktake to evaluate progress and chart a course for early completion of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024