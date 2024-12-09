India-Australia Trade Talks: Path to Comprehensive Agreement

India and Australia have taken significant steps toward enhancing their trade relations, as senior officials reviewed the status of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The talks, which occurred in New Delhi, aimed to expand the existing interim trade deal implemented in December 2022.

The three-day meeting covered essential sectors, discussing trade in goods, services, and agri-tech cooperation, among others. Particular attention was given to market access strategies that complement India's food security goals, as stated by the commerce ministry.

Both nations are keen to finalize the CECA, with Indian and Australian chief negotiators, Rajesh Agrawal and Ravi Kewalram, respectively, leading the discussions. The meeting served as a stocktake to evaluate progress and chart a course for early completion of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)