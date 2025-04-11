Taiwan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Cooperation

Taiwan is among the first to enter trade talks with the U.S., President Lai Ching-te confirmed, as the island eyes importing over $200 billion in U.S. goods, largely from the energy sector. The discussions come as the U.S. considers temporary tariff reductions amid tensions with China.

Asian countries are actively engaging with Washington to mitigate tariff impacts, with Taiwan already preparing for negotiations, President Lai told business leaders. Taiwan remains eager to bolster economic relations with the U.S., emphasized by potential energy import deals.

Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei highlighted prospects of increasing U.S. imports, particularly in energy, indicating the trade discussions' significance. Both countries maintain smooth communication, hoping to reach consensus soon, while Taiwan, a key semiconductor player, seeks a strategic trade partnership with its important ally, the U.S.

