Taiwan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Cooperation

Taiwan plans to join the first discussions with the U.S. over trade tariffs. The island may import over $200 billion in U.S. goods, with a focus on energy. President Lai sees this as a chance to boost trade ties. Formal talks' timing remains uncertain, but preparations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:40 IST
Taiwan is among the first to enter trade talks with the U.S., President Lai Ching-te confirmed, as the island eyes importing over $200 billion in U.S. goods, largely from the energy sector. The discussions come as the U.S. considers temporary tariff reductions amid tensions with China.

Asian countries are actively engaging with Washington to mitigate tariff impacts, with Taiwan already preparing for negotiations, President Lai told business leaders. Taiwan remains eager to bolster economic relations with the U.S., emphasized by potential energy import deals.

Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei highlighted prospects of increasing U.S. imports, particularly in energy, indicating the trade discussions' significance. Both countries maintain smooth communication, hoping to reach consensus soon, while Taiwan, a key semiconductor player, seeks a strategic trade partnership with its important ally, the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

