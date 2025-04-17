Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: UAE and US Bolster Economic Cooperation

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah met with US Consul-General Robert Raines to discuss enhancing economic cooperation, especially in healthcare. The meeting highlighted the strong partnership between the UAE and US, with gratitude expressed for Ras Al Khaimah's investment opportunities.

RAK Ruler receives US Consul General (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable development in international diplomacy, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and a Member of the Supreme Council, met with Robert Raines, the United States Consul-General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The meeting took place at Sheikh Saud's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, located in Ras Al Khaimah.

The interaction aimed to explore and enhance joint economic cooperation, focusing significantly on the healthcare sector. Discussions occurred in a spirit of friendship and emphasized the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States, with the goal of fostering mutual economic growth and prosperity.

Raines, along with a healthcare delegation under the UAE-US Business Council, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome extended by Sheikh Saud. They acknowledged Ras Al Khaimah's favorable investment climate and its diverse opportunities for business expansion, lauding the potential for success and development within the emirate.

