Left Menu

Strategic Ties: Russia and Iran Deepen Energy and Economic Cooperation

Iran and Russia are boosting cooperation across various sectors including energy and banking. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad discussed with Russian Energy officials increasing natural gas supplies and signed multiple agreements. The collaboration comes as both countries face Western sanctions, underscoring their strategic partnership amid global market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:51 IST
Strategic Ties: Russia and Iran Deepen Energy and Economic Cooperation

In a striking move to strengthen bilateral relations, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced during his Moscow visit that Iran will enhance collaboration with Russia in sectors like agriculture, banking, and energy. This includes removing existing obstacles to cooperation. This deepened relationship is particularly significant as both nations navigate Western sanctions.

Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev confirmed plans for Russia to potentially supply up to 1.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Iran this year, with pricing yet to be finalized. Their discussion was marked by the signing of a key bilateral agreement, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Additionally, Paknejad revealed that Iran will finalize a $4 billion contract with Russian firms to develop several oilfields. The ongoing Russo-Iranian economic collaboration marks a pivotal moment as both countries maneuver through a landscape of geopolitical and market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025