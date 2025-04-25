Strategic Ties: Russia and Iran Deepen Energy and Economic Cooperation

In a striking move to strengthen bilateral relations, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced during his Moscow visit that Iran will enhance collaboration with Russia in sectors like agriculture, banking, and energy. This includes removing existing obstacles to cooperation. This deepened relationship is particularly significant as both nations navigate Western sanctions.

Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev confirmed plans for Russia to potentially supply up to 1.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Iran this year, with pricing yet to be finalized. Their discussion was marked by the signing of a key bilateral agreement, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Additionally, Paknejad revealed that Iran will finalize a $4 billion contract with Russian firms to develop several oilfields. The ongoing Russo-Iranian economic collaboration marks a pivotal moment as both countries maneuver through a landscape of geopolitical and market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)