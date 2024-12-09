Left Menu

Inflation Eases for Farm and Rural Workers in October

Retail inflation rates for farm workers and rural labourers have shown a decline in October 2024, with CPI-AL at 5.96% and CPI-RL at 6%. This marks a decrease from September's figures of 6.36% and 6.39%, respectively. The CPI indices have risen by 11 and 10 points.

  • India

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) saw an uptick of 11 points and 10 points, reaching 1,315 and 1,326 in October 2024, as highlighted by a recent labour ministry statement.

These metrics indicate a downward trend when compared to the previous year's inflation rates of 7.08% for CPI-AL and 6.92% for CPI-RL in October 2023, showing an encouraging economic outlook.

