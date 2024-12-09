Left Menu

Successful Validation Flight at Noida International Airport: A Milestone in Indian Aviation

Noida International Airport's first validation test flight was successfully conducted. Located 75 km from Delhi, it's set to be the second international airport in the NCR. The project, a public-private partnership, is led by Zurich International Airport AG and aims for completion by April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development for India's aviation sector, the first validation test flight for Noida International Airport was successfully conducted earlier this week. Officials noted that the upcoming airport, situated in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, is poised to become the second international airport for the national capital region.

Constructed under a public-private partnership model, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG, is overseeing the project for the Uttar Pradesh government. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, expressed commitment to complete the project by April, highlighting its record of 50 million man-hours without a single incident.

Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann emphasized the significance of the successful validation flight, conducted on an Airbus A-320, in gearing up the airport for commercial operations. This milestone aligns with India's surge in civil aviation, credited to government initiatives, having nearly doubled the number of airports in the country over the past decade.

Latest News

