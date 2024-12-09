Volkswagen Workforce Demands: A Standoff with Stakes High in Germany

Volkswagen workers issued an ultimatum, urging management to compromise in negotiations over wage cuts and potential plant closures, or face unprecedented strikes next year. The employees started downing tools across nine German sites and organized marches in Wolfsburg, the carmaker's headquarters, to convey their demands to union leaders.

The discussions, ongoing since September, occur amidst Volkswagen's efforts to slash expenses in Germany to remain competitive against cheaper Asian automakers encroaching on its market. This crisis emerges amid a volatile German economic climate and broader automotive industry upheaval, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz cautioning Volkswagen against shuttering factories.

With workers staging four-hour strikes—doubling previous actions—union leaders hinted at escalating the situation if their demands aren't met. While calling for flexibility in finding a resolution by Christmas, they warned of potential full-day strikes in 2024, emphasizing the need for Volkswagen management to address the workers' concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)