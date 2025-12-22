Mammootty to Team Up with Alappuzha Gymkhana Director: A Cinematic Reunion

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty has revealed that he will reunite with renowned director Khalid Rahman for an upcoming project.

The film, set to be produced under the Cubes Entertainments banner, will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2019 hit, 'Unda.'

Mammootty broke the news on his Facebook page, sharing a poster featuring his name alongside Rahman and producer Shareef Muhammed, sparking wide interest and speculation within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)