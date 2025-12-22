Left Menu

Mammootty to Team Up with Alappuzha Gymkhana Director: A Cinematic Reunion

Malayalam superstar Mammootty announces a new collaboration with filmmaker Khalid Rahman for a project under Cubes Entertainments. This marks their second partnership following the 2019 film 'Unda.' Mammootty shared the exciting development on his Facebook, generating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty has revealed that he will reunite with renowned director Khalid Rahman for an upcoming project.

The film, set to be produced under the Cubes Entertainments banner, will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2019 hit, 'Unda.'

Mammootty broke the news on his Facebook page, sharing a poster featuring his name alongside Rahman and producer Shareef Muhammed, sparking wide interest and speculation within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

