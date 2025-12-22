Mammootty to Team Up with Alappuzha Gymkhana Director: A Cinematic Reunion
Malayalam superstar Mammootty announces a new collaboration with filmmaker Khalid Rahman for a project under Cubes Entertainments. This marks their second partnership following the 2019 film 'Unda.' Mammootty shared the exciting development on his Facebook, generating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty has revealed that he will reunite with renowned director Khalid Rahman for an upcoming project.
The film, set to be produced under the Cubes Entertainments banner, will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2019 hit, 'Unda.'
Mammootty broke the news on his Facebook page, sharing a poster featuring his name alongside Rahman and producer Shareef Muhammed, sparking wide interest and speculation within the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Conservation Moves: Elephant Safety and Tiger Projects in Focus at Sundarbans
PM lays foundation stone of Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district.
Reviving Fertiliser Legacy: PM Modi Lays Foundation for Mega Plant in Assam
Lights, Camera, Destiny: Unni Mukundan Stars as Modi in 'Maa Vande'
Pedaling Toward a Healthier Nation: The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' Celebration