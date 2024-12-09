Left Menu

Lumina Datamatics to Acquire Controlling Stake in TNQTech, Expanding Global Reach

Lumina Datamatics, a global services provider, announces a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in TNQTech, a Chennai-based publishing technology firm. This move strengthens Lumina's global position, expanding their workforce and enhancing their suite of AI-enabled technologies for the future of publishing content.

In a strategic move to bolster its global footprint, Lumina Datamatics, headquartered in Mumbai, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Chennai's TNQTech. This acquisition, announced on December 9, aims to unify expertise and portfolio in the ever-evolving publishing landscape.

TNQTech is celebrated for its innovative AI-enabled solutions that streamline publishing processes for scholarly content, collaborating with commercial and open-access publishers across Europe and North America. With several patents under its belt, TNQTech's technological expertise will complement Lumina's broad spectrum of digital content and technology solutions.

According to Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO of Lumina Datamatics, this acquisition aligns with their growth strategy to enhance capabilities in publishing technology. Mariam Ram, Managing Director of TNQTech, also expressed optimism, highlighting the potential synergies and Lumina's vast experience in leveraging global enterprise solutions.

