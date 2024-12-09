Left Menu

Adani Group's Massive Investment Surge in Rajasthan

The Adani Group announced plans to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan across various sectors. This includes creating the largest green energy ecosystem with 100 gigawatts of renewable energy. The group also aims to expand cement production and enhance infrastructure projects in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:04 IST
The Adani Group is poised to make a substantial investment in Rajasthan, with plans to infuse Rs 7.5 lakh crore into the state's economy, a company official revealed on Monday.

Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, emphasized that 50 percent of the total planned investment will be executed over the next five years.

Part of the investment strategy includes creating a leading green energy ecosystem comprising 100 gigawatts of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of hydrogen, and 1.8 gigawatts of pump-hydro storage, aiming to turn Rajasthan into a hub of green employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the group's ambition to dominate India's cement industry sees Rajasthan as pivotal, with plans to establish four cement plants, enhancing production capacity by 6 million tonnes per annum.

Beyond these projects, Adani Group's initiatives include developing facilities at Jaipur Airport and multi-modal logistics parks to support the state's vision of doubling its economy in five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

