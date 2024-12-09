India: Leading Technological Adaptation in a Dynamic Global Labour Market

A recently released report at a global conference highlights the rapid transformation of global employment by evolving technologies and positions Indian workers at the forefront of technological adaptation in the Global South.

India's job market, increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, is fostering a proactive approach, according to a statement from conference organizers. Titled 'Navigating Tomorrow: Mastering Skills in a Dynamic Global Labour Market,' the report accentuates India's critical role in addressing AI and automation in the Global South.

The Global Labour Market Conference continues to serve as a primary conduit for workforce development insights with its upcoming session in Riyadh. Despite low global confidence in government-led upskilling, Indian and Saudi Arabian respondents demonstrate higher trust levels in their governments, with India's private sector also prominently displaying support in workforce development.

(With inputs from agencies.)