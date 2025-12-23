Left Menu

BJP's Thyagarajan Challenges Voter Roll Exclusions in Tamil Nadu

BJP Secretary Karate Thyagarajan raises concerns over Tamil Nadu's Special Summary Revision process, questioning the use of Form 6 for voters not in draft rolls. He highlights the potential misuse and false declarations, seeking clarification from electoral officers. The state has removed 97.37 lakh voters from the draft rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:32 IST
BJP Secretary Karate Thyagaranjan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, BJP Secretary Karate Thyagarajan voiced his concerns regarding the Special Summary Revision (SIR) process in Tamil Nadu, specifically criticizing the use of Form 6 for voters whose names do not appear in the draft rolls. During his discussion with ANI, Thyagarajan pointed out that Form 6 is intended solely for new voters and any misuse could result in imprisonment.

Thyagarajan emphasized that the Election Commission of India has stated that individuals left out of draft rolls can use Form 6. However, he argued that this form is strictly for new voters, as per the declaration it requires. Thyagarajan sought clarification from the Corporation Commissioner Kumaragurubaran and a special observer, calling for a resolution from Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.

The concern comes amid the announcement by Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer that 97.37 lakh voters have been struck from the draft electoral rolls after the first phase of SIR. Among these, 66.40 lakh voters relocated, 26.90 lakh are deceased, and 3.98 lakh have registered multiple times, according to official data. The updated draft rolls show 5,43,76,755 voters as compared to 6,41,14,587 at the start of SIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

