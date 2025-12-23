BJP's Thyagarajan Challenges Voter Roll Exclusions in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, BJP Secretary Karate Thyagarajan voiced his concerns regarding the Special Summary Revision (SIR) process in Tamil Nadu, specifically criticizing the use of Form 6 for voters whose names do not appear in the draft rolls. During his discussion with ANI, Thyagarajan pointed out that Form 6 is intended solely for new voters and any misuse could result in imprisonment.

Thyagarajan emphasized that the Election Commission of India has stated that individuals left out of draft rolls can use Form 6. However, he argued that this form is strictly for new voters, as per the declaration it requires. Thyagarajan sought clarification from the Corporation Commissioner Kumaragurubaran and a special observer, calling for a resolution from Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.

The concern comes amid the announcement by Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer that 97.37 lakh voters have been struck from the draft electoral rolls after the first phase of SIR. Among these, 66.40 lakh voters relocated, 26.90 lakh are deceased, and 3.98 lakh have registered multiple times, according to official data. The updated draft rolls show 5,43,76,755 voters as compared to 6,41,14,587 at the start of SIR.

