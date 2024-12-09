Safety Concerns Ground Osprey Fleet Once Again

The Pentagon has once again paused operations of its V-22 Osprey fleet following a concerning incident in November. During the flight, weakened metals within the aircraft led to an engine failure and nearly resulted in a crash in New Mexico. This operational pause was recommended by Vice Admiral Carl Chebi of Naval Air Systems Command and took effect on Monday morning, as confirmed by Navy spokesman Commander Tim Hawkins.

Both the Navy and Air Force are complying with the indefinite operational pause and are investigating how to address the safety issues. However, the Marine Corps has yet to confirm whether it will follow suit. This development marks the latest in a series of problems for the troubled Osprey aircraft.

An investigation by The Associated Press last month highlighted increasing safety concerns over the past five years, with parts wearing out quicker than anticipated and design flaws contributing to several accidents. Following the report, lawmakers urged Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to reground the fleet until the identified safety and design issues are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)