Innovative Partnership Boosts Bangalore Metro Expansion

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a significant collaboration with Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd to construct the Bommasandra Metro Station. Official sources confirmed that this agreement was signed to facilitate the expansion of the city's Yellow Line.

As part of Phase-2, the Yellow line stretches from R V Road to Bommasandra, aiming to offer a sustainable commuting option for Bengalureans. It promises to alleviate traffic congestion on Hosur Road while minimizing vehicular pollution's environmental impacts.

The project's funding includes Rs 65 Crores from Delta Electronics, under an Innovative Financing Mechanism. BMRCL has also struck similar agreements with Infosys Foundation and Biocon Foundation for other stations along the Yellow Line. The naming rights for the Bommasandra Station will be available for 30 years, pending government approval.

